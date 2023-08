New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Sieben Polk and Poulin Willey Anastopoulo on behalf of patients who received implants of certain defibrillator devices which Medtronic recalled in June 2023 due to a voltage issue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02273, Harris v. Medtronic Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 01, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Terry Harris

Plaintiffs

Sieben Polk, P.A.

defendants

Medtronic Inc.

Medtronic USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract