Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Maryland Coalition of Families Inc. to Maryland District Court. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Stolarz Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-01642, Harris v. Maryland Coalition of Families Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 20, 2023, 2:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Candace Denise Harris

Plaintiffs

The Stolarz Law Firm

defendants

Maryland Coalition of Families, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination