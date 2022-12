New Suit - Employment

Lennox International was sued Thursday in Kansas District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by the Tourigny Law Firm on behalf of William Harris, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after reporting several alleged workplace safety violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02497, Harris v. Lennox Industries Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 01, 2022, 4:25 PM