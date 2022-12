Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against door and window manufacturer JELD-WEN Holding d/b/a MMI Door to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of Richard Harris. The case is 1:22-cv-00709, Harris v. JELD-WEN, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

December 01, 2022, 2:54 PM