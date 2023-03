Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart and Friday Eldredge & Clark on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Home Depot to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Jack Nelson Jones PA on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00279, Harris v. Home Depot USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Steffanie B Harris

Plaintiffs

Jack Nelson Jones, P.A.

defendants

Home Depot USA Inc

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination