Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Highgate Hotels to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jeff A. Taylor on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliatory termination. The case is 5:22-cv-00898, Harris v. Highgate Hotels LP.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 13, 2022, 3:32 PM