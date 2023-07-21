Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Georgia-Pacific to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Sanford Law Firm on behalf of a truck driver who allegedly remains on unpaid leave after requesting accommodations for respiratory issues which worsened after he contracted COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-02098, Harris v. Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 21, 2023, 8:02 PM