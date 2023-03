Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against FedEx and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Mills Sadat Dowlat on behalf of a former FedEx package handler who contends that she was sexually harassed by her co-workers and supervisors. The case is 5:23-cv-00351, Harris v. Fedex Ground Package System, Inc. et al.