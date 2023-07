Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duplass APLC and Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge Hotel and DuBois Wood Products to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Antoinette N. Harris on behalf of Patricia A. Harris, alleges that a bench at the hotel gave way when she sat on it. The case is 3:23-cv-00607, Harris v. Executive Affiliates Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 26, 2023, 4:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Harris

defendants

Dubois Wood Products, Inc.

Executive Affiliates, Inc. (d/b/a Crowne Plaza Executive Center)

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

Duplass, Aplc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims