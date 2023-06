New Suit - Personal Injury

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Farris, Riley & Pitt on behalf of Edward Harris, who contends that a cable owned by the defendant fell across the interstate and struck his vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00843, Harris v. Charter Communications, Inc.

Telecommunications

June 29, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Harris

Plaintiffs

Farris Riley And Pitt LLP

defendants

Charter Communications, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims