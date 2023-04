Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jack O'Boyle & Associates on Sunday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 4:23-cv-01414, Harris v. Bsi Financial Services, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 4:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Harris

defendants

U.S. Bank National Association,

Bsi Financial Services, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1

defendant counsels

Jack O'Boyle & Assoc

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action