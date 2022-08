Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bridgecrest Credit Co. LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws, was filed by James R. McKenzie Attorney PLLC and Lawson at Law PLLC on behalf of Clayton Harris. The case is 3:22-cv-00424, Harris v. Bridgecrest Credit Co. LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 10:13 AM