Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison Mahoney on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by David J. Hernandez & Associates on behalf of Latisha T. Harris. The case is 1:22-cv-05705, Harris v. BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.

Wholesalers

September 23, 2022, 2:29 PM