Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAfee & Taft on Friday removed a lawsuit against American Airlines Group to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney John D. Coury on behalf of a traveler who claims that items valued at more than $8,000 went missing from her checked baggage. The case is 5:22-cv-00868, Harris v. American Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 01, 2022, 10:53 AM