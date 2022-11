Who Got The Work

Nehal Shah Anand, Drew Barber and Matthew A. Swanger of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Oct. 12 in Texas Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings, is 3:22-cv-02279, Harris v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 26, 2022, 9:23 AM