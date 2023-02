Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Valerie C. Harris Pantaleo. The case is 1:23-cv-00440, Harris Pantaleo v. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 16, 2023, 4:56 PM