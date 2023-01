Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thorpe Shwer on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lyft, Valentino Satoshi Vanderbilt and Nuria Vanderbilt to Arizona District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual assault, was filed by the Brebner Law Firm on behalf of Alexandra Lee Harris and James Leo Harris. The case is 2:23-cv-00185, Harris et al. v. Vanderbilt et al.