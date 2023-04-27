New Suit - Employment Class Action

Papa Johns franchisee Papa Texas LLC was hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, accuses the defendant of applying a flawed methodology when calculating reimbursement rates for delivery drivers' expenses, causing drivers to be compensated below the legally required IRS business mileage rate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01564, Harris et al. v. Papa Texas LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 27, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Albert Clark

Lucas Sweeney

Miracle Harris

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Papa Texas, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations