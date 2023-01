Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carr Allison P.C. on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning fire damage claims, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Catrice Harris and Devin Harris. The case is 3:23-cv-00011, Harris et al v. Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 3:57 PM