Removed To Federal Court

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles on Friday removed a data breach class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Kopelowitz Ostrow P.A. on behalf of adult and minor housing authority residents. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-04339, Harris et al v. Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (Hacla).

Government

June 02, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Daphne Haywood

Darcel Harris

defendants

Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (Hacla)

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims