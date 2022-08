Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Balch & Bingham on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cadence Bank to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and related foreclosure, was filed by Hood & Lay on behalf of Riley Harris and the Estate of Claro L. Prevo. The case is 2:22-cv-01051, Harris et al. v. Cadence Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 19, 2022, 7:41 PM