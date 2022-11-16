Removed To Federal Court

Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing removed a trade secret lawsuit against Liberty Oilfield Services, Hi-Crush Inc. and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Boyd, Powers & Williamson and Mostyn Law, arises from a proposed joint venture with Bulk Trans-Load Authority and other plaintiffs which required the defendants to enter into a non-disclosure agreement concerning certain proprietary logistics technology. The suit accuses the defendants of ending the joint venture, then misappropriating the patented technology in order to manufacture and sell containers used for hydraulic fracturing in violation of the agreement. The case is 4:22-cv-03983, Harris et al v. Bulk Trans-Load Authority, LLC et al.

Energy

November 16, 2022, 3:19 PM