New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and other counsel filed a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court against SpoonfulONE, a seller of 'early-allergen-introduction' baby food products. The suit asserts that the defendant falsely advertises that its products' ingredients are based on 'rigorous' scientific research and will help infants develop a tolerance to food allergens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06577, Harris et al v. Before Brands, Inc. d/b/a SpoonfulOne.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 27, 2022, 1:35 PM