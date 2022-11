New Suit - Civil Rights

Bath & Body Works, the bath shop chain, was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Blackrock Trial Lawyers on behalf of Latara Harris and Sincere Harris, who contend that they were refused services based solely on race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-23351, Harris et al v. Bath & Body Works, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 17, 2022, 6:04 PM