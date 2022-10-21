Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mueller Industries, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in plumbing, refrigeration and custom products, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Daniels & Tredennick on behalf of the Harris County Municipal Utility District, which alleges that the defendant provided approximately 2,000 defective water meters, causing significant loss of revenue due to miscalculation of residential water usage. The case is 4:22-cv-03648, Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 281 et al v. Mueller Systems, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 21, 2022, 1:00 PM