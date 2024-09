News From Law.com

Houston-based Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing secured a $23 million jury verdict for its client, based on a non-compete contract breach alleged against Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. The client, Fondren Orthopedic Ltd. filed suit over a limited partnership agreement with HCA to own and operate Texas Orthopedic Hospital, which specializes in orthopedic surgery services.

Health Care

September 05, 2024, 5:00 PM