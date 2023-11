News From Law.com

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has brought back Harris Beach managing partner Thomas Garry for a second stint as its counsel in New York. Garry is set to be tasked with ensuring that Biden gains ballot access in New York for his November 2024 re-election bid, with the attorney to file petitions on behalf of Biden, hitting all jurisdictions from Long Island to Buffalo.

District of Columbia

November 09, 2023, 4:11 PM

