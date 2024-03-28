Who Got The Work

George A. Gasper and Abby V. DeMare of Ice Miller have entered appearances for Washington National Insurance Co. in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 12 in Indiana Southern District Court by Cohen & Malad and LaukaitisLaw, arises from a Nov. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman, is 1:24-cv-00282, Harrington v. Washington National Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2024, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Konnie Harrington

Plaintiffs

Cohen And Malad Llp

defendants

Washington National Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ice Miller

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract