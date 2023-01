Who Got The Work

Reed Russell of Phelps Dunbar has entered an appearance for software company Unite USA Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Nov. 15 in Florida Southern District Court by the Clark Law Office on behalf of Devon Harrington. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz, is 1:22-cv-23752, Harrington v. Unite USA, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 30, 2022, 9:53 AM