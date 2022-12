Removed To Federal Court

Travelers subsidiary Standard Fire Insurance removed an insurance class action to Massachusetts District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Mazow McCullough on behalf of drivers who did not receive an 'inherent diminution in value' claim adjustment from Travelers after an auto collision. Standard Fire Insurance is represented by Robinson & Cole. The case is 1:22-cv-12095, Harrington v. Standard Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 12:55 PM