Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Robert Wilson Salisbury Sr. and Robert Wilson Salisbury Jr. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Belinda Davis Branch on behalf of Michael Harrington. The case is 5:22-cv-04050, Harrington v. Salisbury et al.

South Carolina

November 16, 2022, 4:39 AM