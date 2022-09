Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and PHH Mortgage Services to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a loan modification agreement, was filed by the Lipton Law Group on behalf of John M. Harrington III. The case is 1:22-cv-11607, Harrington v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. et al.