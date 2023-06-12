Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound, Cotton, Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group, a Swiss life insurance company, and Steadfast Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for an alleged storage tank contamination incident, was filed by Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky on behalf of Harriett's Oil Service. The case is 1:23-cv-03220, Harriett's Oil Service v. Steadfast Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Harrietts Oil Service

defendants

Steadfast Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute