Attorneys at Mound, Cotton, Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group, a Swiss life insurance company, and Steadfast Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for an alleged storage tank contamination incident, was filed by Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky on behalf of Harriett's Oil Service. The case is 1:23-cv-03220, Harriett's Oil Service v. Steadfast Insurance Company.
Insurance
June 12, 2023, 7:30 PM