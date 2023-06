Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against General Dynamics NASSCO and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lawyers for Employee and Consumer Rights on behalf of a plaintiff claiming harassment and wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-01032, Harrell v. Nassco Holdings, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

June 02, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Roger Harrell

Plaintiffs

Julia E Haus Law Firm

defendants

Nassco Holdings, Inc.

Chuck Downs

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Marice Powe

Veronica Fox

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination