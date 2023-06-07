Removed To Federal Court

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Wednesday removed a premises liability lawsuit against 22nd Ave. Apartments LLC and Millennia Housing Management Ltd. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Obront, Corey & Schoepp on behalf of Reginald Harrell, who alleges that he was physically assaulted on the defendants’ premises. The court case accuses the defendants of failing to enact adequate security measures for the premises. The case is 1:23-cv-22113, Harrell v. 22nd Avenue Apartments, LLC et al.

Real Estate

June 07, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Reginald Harrell

defendants

22nd Avenue Apartments, LLC

Millennia Housing Management Ltd., LLC.

defendant counsels

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims