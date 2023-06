Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wagner Law PLLC on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bath & Body Works, the bath shop chain, and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims arising from a fire caused by an alleged defective plug-in air freshener, was filed by the Kelley Law Firm on behalf of Danielle Harrell and Ozzie Harrell. The case is 4:23-cv-02027, Harrell et al v. Bath & Body Works LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Harrell

Ozzie Harrell

defendants

Bath & Body Works LLC

defendant counsels

Wagner Law, PLLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims