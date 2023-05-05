Lawyers at Dewitt Paruolo & Meek on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wesco Insurance, Security National Insurance and AmTrust to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Ryan Whaley on behalf of Harp Plumbing Design d/b/a Champion Plumbing, Brent Harpole and Leslie Harpole, seeks coverage against claims that the defendants negligently installed a stove in a customer's home and caused soot and smoke damage. The case is 5:23-cv-00382, Harpole et al. v. Wesco Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 4:39 PM