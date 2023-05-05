Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dewitt Paruolo & Meek on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wesco Insurance, Security National Insurance and AmTrust to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Ryan Whaley on behalf of Harp Plumbing Design d/b/a Champion Plumbing, Brent Harpole and Leslie Harpole, seeks coverage against claims that the defendants negligently installed a stove in a customer's home and caused soot and smoke damage. The case is 5:23-cv-00382, Harpole et al. v. Wesco Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Brent Harpole

Harp Plumbing Design Inc

Leslie Harpole

Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters & Webber PLLC

defendants

Amtrust North America

Security National Insurance Company

Wesco Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Dewitt Paruolo & Meek

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute