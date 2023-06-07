New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and Dorsey & Whitney filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on behalf of Harpo Inc. and OW Licensing Co., both founded by Oprah Winfrey, in Nevada District Court on Wednesday. The complaint brings claims against Nuu3 Nutrition and two managing members, Brendan O'Shea and Danny O'Shea, for allegedly utilizing Winfrey's name to sell weight-loss gummy vitamins without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00899, Harpo, Inc. v. Nuu3 Nutrition LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 07, 2023, 5:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Harpo, Inc.

Ow Licensing Company, LLC

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Brendan O'Brien

Danny O'shea

Nuu3 Nutrition LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims