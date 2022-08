Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Northrop Grumman to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Jay S. Rothman & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming he was wrongfully accused of job abandonment amid psychological disability issues, resulting in an unpaid suspension. The case is 2:22-cv-05874, Harper v. Northrop Grumman Corporation, a Delaware corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 18, 2022, 8:47 PM