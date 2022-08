Who Got The Work

Peter C. Hogue of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr has entered an appearance for Irving Club Acquisition Corp., doing business as the Las Colinas Country Club, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed July 5 in Texas Northern District Court by Clement + Speer on behalf of Jerry Harper. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:22-cv-01445, Harper v. Irving Club Acquisition Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 19, 2022, 10:16 AM