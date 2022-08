New Suit - ERISA

Anthem Health Plans, an Elevance Health company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in South Carolina District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Foster Law Firm on behalf of Ricky J. Harper, who challenges denial of coverage for medical treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02850, Harper v. Anthem Health Plans Inc.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 2:27 PM