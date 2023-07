Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Healogics Specialty Physicians of Indiana to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, involving a wage payment dispute, was filed by Lewis Wagner LLP on behalf of Dr. Jodie R. Harper. The case is 1:23-cv-01332, Harper, M.D. v. Healogics Specialty Physicians Of Indiana, LLC.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Jodie R. Harper, M.D.

defendants

Healogics Specialty Physicians Of Indiana, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract