Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Friday removed to Tennessee Eastern District Court a lawsuit alleging breach of employment agreement against Pizza Hut franchisee ADFP Management and other defendants. The suit was filed by McKoon, Williams, Atchley & Stulce on behalf of a former ADFP executive who contends that he was fraudulently induced to sign a separation agreement which eliminated his severance along with his share of an equity participation plan. The case is 1:22-cv-00288, Harnett v. ADFP Management, Inc. et al.