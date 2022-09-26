Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners David A. Campbell III and Donald G. Slezak have stepped in as defense counsel to University Hospitals Health System Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 10 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David A. Ruiz, is 1:22-cv-01422, Harness v. University Hospitals Health System, Inc.

Health Care

September 26, 2022, 4:06 AM