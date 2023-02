Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Mahoney on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against TLC of the Bay Area d/b/a Valley House Rehabilitation Center to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for consulting services, was filed by the Cellai Law Offices on behalf of Harmony Healthcare International. The case is 1:23-cv-10346, Harmony Healthcare International Inc. v. TLC of the Bay Area Inc.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 4:17 PM