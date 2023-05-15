New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Lenovo United States Inc. was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. According to the complaint, which was filed by Sheehan & Associates, Lenovo’s claims that a smart alarm clock it manufactures features a ‘big & bold’ display are misleading because the product’s LED lights burn out quickly and fail to adjust to ambient light. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01643, Harmon v. Lenovo (United States) Inc.

Technology

May 15, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Sue Harmon

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associate, P.C.

defendants

Lenovo (United States) Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct