New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over fees imposed on the sale or lease of new Honda vehicles. The suit claims that Honda inflates the cost of transporting vehicles to dealerships and passes the charge on to customers. The suit is backed by Kazerouni Law Group and the Law Office of Donovan Bezer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06150, Harmon et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.