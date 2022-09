Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Friday removed to New Jersey District Court a complaint for declaratory judgment which names Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance and Indian Harbor Insurance. The suit, filed by Anselmi & Carvelli on behalf of the Harmon Cove IV Condominium Association and Wilkin Management Corp., arises from underlying commercial general liability claims. The case is 2:22-cv-05790, Harmon Cove IV Condominium Association, Inc. et al v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 1:12 PM