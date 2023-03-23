Harmless Error Rulings Under Scrutiny—Spotlighting Judges ...

News From Law.com

The frequent use of judicial discretion to avoid a mandatory law to interview a child age 12 and over in chambers on the issue of custody in a divorce is being weighed by the Texas Supreme Court. During oral argument Thursday, the court delved into In The Interest of J.N., a Dallas County case where the petitioner is asking the high court to do away with intermediate courts of appeals use of harmless error analysis to provide protection to judges that ignore the law.

Texas

March 23, 2023, 5:56 PM

