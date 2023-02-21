New Suit

Harleysville Preferred Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Oxford Hotels & Resorts, Henry Taylor and German Mendoza on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Meagher & Greer, seeks a declaration that Harleysville has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying biometric privacy class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01040, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co. v. Oxford 127 Huron Hotel Venture Property Co. LLC et al.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 6:21 PM